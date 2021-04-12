Samsung Galaxy A82 smartphone poses for the camera

Last week we heard some details about the new Samsung Galaxy A82 smartphone, the handset may launch as the Quantun2.

Now we have some leaked photos of the device which give us a look at the design of the device and also confirms some of the hardware.

The handset will come with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display, no details on the resolution, although we are expecting at least a Full HD+ resolution.,

The Samsung Galaxy A82 will also come with a triple camera setup on the back, it is also rumored to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 mobile processor and also a 4500 mAh battery.

As yet there are no details on when the new Galaxy A82 smartphone will launch, as soon as we get some more details about the handset, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena

