Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ to feature 108 megapixel camera and 50x zoom

We know that Samsung will use the same 108 megapixel camera in Galaxy Note 20+ as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, we also heard previously that this new Galaxy Note would not have the 100x zoom like the S20.

Now Ice Universe has revealed more information about the cameras on the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ and it looks like the handset’s camera will feature 50x zoom.

The handset will also come with a 13 megapixel and a 12 megapixel rear camera and it will apparent feature laser focus, you can see below a translation of what Ice Universe posted on Weibo about the handset.

Ice Universe:

New material.

Samsung Galaxy Note20+ camera configuration:

Main photo: 108MP HM1 1/1.33

Perception: 13MP 3M5 1/3.4

Ultra-wide: 12MP 2L3 1/2.55

Laser focus sensor replaces ToF

The periscope telephoto lens is indeed reduced, and no longer pursues 100X, it is said that the maximum 50X zoom. Laser focusing assists HM1 focusing.

We are expecting the new Samsung Galaxt Note 20 smartphones to launch in August, as soon as we get some more details about the handsets we will let you guys know.

Source Ice Universe, Myfixguide, GSM Arena

