Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite are expected to launch this month, we have been hearing about the handsets for a while and now we have some leaked photos of the Note 10 Lite.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will come with the same size display as the existing handset, we heard previously that the device would be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 mobile processor and 6GB of RAM.

The device appeared at the FCC last month which suggests that it should be launching some time soon, we could possibly see the handset at CES this month.

As yet there are no details on what other changes the handset will get over the standard Note 10 smartphone, as soon a we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source TechTalkTV, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals