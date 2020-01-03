Samsung Galaxy Note 10 gets January security patch before Google Pixel

Samsung has released the January security patch for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the handset has received the patch before Google’s own Pixel devices.

The January security patch has been released for the Galaxy Note 10 in Germany, it is expected to be rolled out to more countries shortly.

The update fixes a range of security vulnerabilities in Google’s Android OS and also comes with some fixes for Samsung’s own software.

The January security patch should be available as an over the air update for your device and you can check its availability from the settings menu on your device. If you notice anything new in the update, please leave a comment below and let us know.

