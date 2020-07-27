Samsung Galaxy M51 gets WiFi certification

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone for some time, the handset recently appeared at the Bluetooth SIG and now it has received it WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance.

The Galaxy M51 is rumored to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM, we are also expecting the device to have a number of storage options.

The handset is rumored to come with a 7000 mAh battery, we do not have any details about the display size or the resolution on the device.

There are also no details as yet on what cameras the handset will come with, the device is rumored to launch some time in September. As soon as we get some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy M51 we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals