Samsung Galaxy M42 5G gets WiFi certification

We are expecting to see a number of new smartphones from Samsung over the next few months, one of them is the rumored Samsung Galaxy M42 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G recently received WiFi certification, the handset was listed with the model number M426B/DS.

Back in November we heard that the handset would come with a 6000 mAh battery and it is also rumored to feature a 64 megapixel main camera and 128GB of storage.

Unfortunately these are the only details we know about the device, we will let you know as soon as we gets some more specifications.

Samsung are not expected to unveil their Galaxy M42 smartphone a their press event next week, instead the company will announce its new Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 devices.

Source GSM Arena

