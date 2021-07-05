Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy M22 to cost €240 in Europe

Samsung Galaxy M22

We have heard various rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy M22 smartphone and now we have some details on the European pricing.

The device recently appeared on a European retailers website and it was listed with the price for €239.90, it was spotted by Sudhanshu Ambhore who posted the details on Twitter.

The handset is expected to have similar specifications to the Galaxy A22, it should come with a 6.3 inch Super AMOLED display with a HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Other rumored specifications include a Dimensity 700 5G or a MediaTek Helio G80 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a range of storage options.

On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy M22 smartphone, including some photos of the device and a launch date, we will let you know.

