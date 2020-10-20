Samsung Galaxy M02 smartphone gets benchmarked

A new Samsung smartphone has recently been benchmarked the Samsung Galaxy M02, the handset recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks with the model number SM-M025F.

The handset is listed on Geekbench running Android 10 and featuring an octa core processor and 3GB of RAM. The processor is expected to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450.

The Samsung Galaxy M02 is also rumored to come with more RAM options, these are the only details we have about the handset at the moment.

As soon as we get some more information on the device, including some photos of its and a full list of specifications, we will let you guys know.

Source Mysmartprice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals