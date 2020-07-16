Samsung Galaxy M01s smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy M01s smartphone for a while and now the handset is official.

The new Galaxy M01 comes with a 6.2 inch display that features a HD+ resolution and the handset is powered by a Helio P22 mobile processor and it also comes with 3GB of RAM.

The device features 32GB of built in storage and it also comes with a microSD card slot which will take up to a 512GB card.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 features a 4000 mAh battery and it comes with Android 9 Pie and it features a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the handset there is a dual camera setup. The dual rear cameras include one 13 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera. The device will go on sale in India for INR 9,999 which is about $133 at the current exchange rate.

