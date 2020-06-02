Samsung Galaxy M01 smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy M01 for some time, the handset is now official and it is launching in India.

The new Samsung Galaxy M01 will come with a 5.7 inch Infinity V display that features a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels.

The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 mobile processor and 3GB of RAM, there is also 32GB of included storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M01 also comes with a microSD card slot and it features a 4000 mAh battery, on the front of the device there is a 5 megapixel camera for selfies. On the back of the hansdet there is a 13 megapixel camera and a 2 megapixel camera. The device will retail for INR 8,999 which is about $120 at the current exchange rate.

