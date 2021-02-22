Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy F62 goes on sale in India

Samsung Galaxy F62

The Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone was made official earlier this month and now the handset has gone on sale in India.

The device retails for INR 23,999 which is about $331 at the current exchange rate and it comes with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution.

The Galaxy F62 smartphone is powered by a Exynos 9825 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is alos a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The device features a quad camera setup on the back with a 64 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 5 megapixel cameras. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies. The handset comes with a 7000 mAh battery.

