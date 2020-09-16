Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone gets benchmarked

It looks like Samsung is getting ready to launch a new Android smartphone, a new devcie with the model number SM-F415F was recently benchmarked.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks and this listing revealed some of the handsets specifications.

The device will apparently come with a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor ad it will also come with 6GB of RAM.

The new Galaxy F41 smartphone is also rumored to come with quad rear cameras which should include a 64 megapixel main camera. Those are the only details we know about the handset so far, as soon as we get some more information, including some photos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Mysmartprice

