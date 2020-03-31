Samsung Galaxy Chromebook lands in the US April 6th

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook was announced back in January and this new notebook will go on sale in the US next week.

The Galaxy Chromebook will be available from Samsung direct and also from Best Buy from the 6th of April 2020 and prices start at $999.

The Chromebook comes with a 13.3 inch display with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and it feature the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor.

There is also 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage and it come with Google’ Chrome OS, it features a 360 degree flippable design so it can be used as both a notebook and a tablet. You can find out more details about Samsung’s latest Chromebook at the link below, it will be available in the US from the 6th of April.

Source Best Buy, Sammobile

