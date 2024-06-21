Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge Starts At £1,399 in the UK

The pricing has been announced for the new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge laptop in the UK. This groundbreaking device is designed to transform the way users approach productivity and creativity, making it an ideal choice for professionals, students, and enthusiasts alike. At the heart of the Galaxy Book4 Edge lies the powerful Snapdragon® X Elite processor, coupled with an impressive 45 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which together deliver unparalleled AI computing performance.

Seamless Integration of AI-Powered Features

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Book4 Edge is its seamless integration of AI-powered functionalities, which aim to streamline everyday tasks and enhance user efficiency. The innovative Link to Windows function allows users to access popular Galaxy AI features on the device’s larger, more immersive screen, providing a more comprehensive and engaging user experience. Additionally, the Copilot voice prompts enable users to perform actions such as retrieving contacts or sending messages on their phone using natural language, further simplifying the interaction between the user and their device.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge also features a range of creative AI tools, such as Cocreator, which generates artwork from text prompts, and Live Captions, which breaks down language barriers during video calls by providing real-time translations. Furthermore, the upcoming Recall feature promises to transform the way users access previously viewed content, making it easier than ever to locate and retrieve important information.

Uncompromising Performance and Stunning Visuals

In addition to its impressive AI capabilities, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge delivers exceptional performance and stunning visuals. The device is available in two display sizes – 14-inch and 16-inch – both featuring Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with Vision Booster technology, ensuring an unparalleled viewing experience. The Galaxy Book4 Edge also offers remarkable battery life, with up to 22 hours of video playback on a single charge, and supports Super-Fast Charging for quick and convenient power-ups.

Pricing, Availability, and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge is available for purchase in select markets, including the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, and the U.S. The device comes in the striking new Sapphire Blue color, with pricing starting at £1,399 for the 14-inch model equipped with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The 16-inch models are priced at £1,499 for the 512GB version and £1,699 for the 1TB version, catering to users with varying storage requirements.

Key specifications of the Galaxy Book4 Edge include:

Snapdragon® X Elite processor

45 TOPS Neural Processing Unit (NPU)

14-inch and 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays

Up to 22 hours of video playback battery life

Super-Fast Charging support

16GB RAM and 512GB/1TB storage options

AI features such as Link to Windows, Copilot voice prompts, Cocreator, Live Captions, and Recall (preview)

Expanding Your AI-Powered Ecosystem

For users looking to further enhance their tech ecosystem, Samsung offers a wide range of complementary products that seamlessly integrate with the Galaxy Book4 Edge. From the latest Galaxy smartphones to smart home devices, Samsung’s hyperconnected mobile AI ecosystem provides a comprehensive solution for all your technology needs. By exploring these options, users can create a more efficient, connected, and AI-driven lifestyle that caters to their unique requirements and preferences.

As the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge continues to push the boundaries of AI-powered computing, it is poised to become an essential tool for users seeking to optimize their workflow, unleash their creativity, and embrace the future of intelligent technology.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals