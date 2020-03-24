Samsung Galaxy Book S launched in the UK

The Samsung Galaxy Book S launched in the US back in February and now the laptop is launching in the UK.

The device is available in the UK from today and prices for the notebook start at £999, it comes in a choice of two colors, Earthy Brown and Mercury Grey.

With Galaxy Book S, Samsung ushers in a new era of mobile computing with a device that harnesses the mobility and connectivity of a smartphone and the powerful productivity of a PC. Developed in collaboration with leading technology companies, Galaxy Book S takes Samsung’s position as a mobile leader and unites it with the best-in-class workforce platform powered by Microsoft and industry-leading mobile performance from Qualcomm. This new category device offers Gigabit LTE connectivity, instant-on capabilities and a premium design, powered by Windows 10 and the cutting-edge Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx compute platform. With Galaxy Book S, experience the freedom of a new type of mobile device that lets you work anywhere and everywhere, without tethering you to your desk or couch.

Here are the specifications:

OS Windows 10 Home/Pro

*Availability varies by region and carrier. Experience may vary by device. Display 13.3’’ FHD TFT (16:9)

Touch: 10-point multi-touch screen Body 305.2 x 203.2 x 6.2 – 11.8 mm, 0.96 kg

*Accuracy of numbers may vary depending on measurements used. AP Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8cx Compute Platform

7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor (Max. 2.84 GHz + 1.8GHz)

*Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United Kingdom and other countries.

*Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries Memory 8GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 256/ 512GB

+ MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)

*May differ by market and mobile operator.

*User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed.

*MicroSD card sold separately. Camera 720p HD Battery 42Wh (typical)

*Wired charging compatible with PD2.0, AFC and QC2.0.

*May differ by market and mobile operator. Network LTE Cat.18

Nano SIM

*May differ by market and mobile operator. Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/ b/ g/ n/ ac (2.4/ 5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO

*May differ by market and mobile operator.

Bluetooth® v 5.0, USB Type-C, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*)

*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Sensors Fingerprint Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor (Keyboard Backlit on/off) Authentication Windows Hello sign in with fingerprint Audio Stereo speakers: Sound by AKG

Immersive sound with Dolby Atmos® technology (Dynamic, Movie, Music, Game, Voice, and Personalize Modes)

You can find out more information about the Samsung Galaxy Book S over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

