Samsung Galaxy A53 to come with two processor options

We have heard lots of rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone and now we have some more details on the device.

According to a recent report, Samsung will use different processors for the Galaxy A53 in different regions, some countries will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and some will get an Exynos processor.

There will be a 4G and 5G version of the handset, the 5G model is apparently the one that will use the different processors, the USA model will have a new Exynos processor, and some other countries will have a Snapdragon processor.

So far the specifications we know on the handset are limited, we previously heard that the device would come with a 64-megapixel main camera and a 5,000 mAh battery. The handset will replace the Samsung Galaxy A52.

As a reminder, the Galaxy A52 will feature a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

Samsung is expected to announce this new Android smartphone at their CES 2022 press conference which takes place on the 4th of January.

Source GSM Arena

