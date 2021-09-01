Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in India

The new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in the UK recently and now it is also launching in India, the handset will retail for INR 35,990 in India which is about $493 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, plus either 128GB or 256GB of built in storage.

The handset also features a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card if you need some extra storage. Plus it comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a range of cameras, on the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls

On the rear of the device there is a 64 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 5 megapixel cameras.

The 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model will retail for INR 35,990 and the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model will retail for INR 37,499. The handsets are now available from Amazon, Flipkart and from Samsung’s online store in India.

