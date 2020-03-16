Samsung Galaxy A51 is now available from Vodafone

Vodafone has announced that the Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone is now available on their range of contracts in the UK.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611, it also comes with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The device also comes with a front facing 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup with one 48 megapixel, one 12 megapixel and two 5 megapixel cameras.

Vodafone are offering a range of contracts on the handset and you can see some of these below:

Vodafone Unlimited Max: For £51 per month ( £9 upfront cost), it gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology – such as live virtual reality – watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

For per month ( upfront cost), it gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology – such as live virtual reality – watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time. Vodafone Unlimited: For £46 per month ( £9 upfront cost), it offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

For per month ( upfront cost), it offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage. Vodafone Unlimited Lite: For £42 per month (£9 upfront cost), it offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps. This service is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals