Samsung Galaxy A51 5G lands on Vodafone

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is now available with mobile carrier Vodafone in the UK, the handset is available on a range of contracts with the carrier.

Prices start at £34 a month with 6GB of data and a £29 up front cost, there are a number of different plans available, you can see some of these below.

Vodafone Unlimited Max: £51 per month (£9 upfront cost). This plan gives users unlimited data at speeds as fast as the device and the network will allow. It is perfect for people wanting to take advantage of the latest technology, such as live virtual reality, watching live TV and sport in 4K with ultra-high definition (HD), real-time multiplayer gaming on the go or downloading boxsets in super quick time.

Vodafone Unlimited: £46 per month (£9 upfront cost). This plan offers speeds of up to 10 Mbps, making it ideal for customers who want to video stream over Standard Definition or High Definition without worrying about their data usage.

Vodafone Unlimited Lite: £42 per month (£9 upfront cost). This plan offers speeds of up to 2 Mbps and is aimed at users who want to chat on social apps, browse the internet and stream music.

