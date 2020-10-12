Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G launching in the UK

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G appeared on Samsung’s website last month and now the handset is launching in the UK.

The handset will go on sale in the UK from the 6th of November and it will retail for £349, you can see its specifications below.

We’re excited to bring to market our latest 5G smartphone within the A Series line-up. The Galaxy A42 5G delivers premium features and innovation, powered ready for super-fast 5G network connectivity; it is part of our ongoing commitment to deliver next-generation connectivity to more people.” said James Kitto, Vice President of Sales, Samsung UK and Ireland.

Here is a list of the specifications:

Display 6.6″ HD+ sAMOLED 

Infinity-U Display
Cameras Rear 48MP AF (F1.8) + 8MP FF (F2.2) + 

5MP FF (F2.4) + 5MP FF (F2.4)
Front 20MP FF Selfie Camera (F2.2)
Processor SM 7225 (Global) 

Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz
Memory RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
MicroSD Expandable up to 1TB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh (typical)1
Charging 15W Fast Charging
Dimensions 164.3 x 75.8 x 8.6mm / 193g
Other On-Screen Fingerprint, C-Type Adaptive 

Fast Charging, Samsung Pay

A

