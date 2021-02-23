Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone launched in Europe recently and now we get to have a look at the device in a new video.

The unboxing video from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Galaxy S32 5G smartphone and some of its features.

As a reminder the Galaxy A32 5G comes with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution and it comes with an octa core processor.

There are two models, one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, the other with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the handset comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

On the front of the device there is a 13 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies, on the rear there is a 28 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide, 5 megapixel macro and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it retails for €279 in Europe.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

