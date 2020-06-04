Samsung Galaxy A31 now available in India

The Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone has gone on sale in India from today, the handset is available for INR 21,999 which is about $291 at the current exchange rate.

The handset comes with an octa core 2GHz processor and there is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage. There is also a microSD card slot for extra storage which supports up to 512GB cards.

The device is equipped with a 6.4 inch Infinity U display that features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a a range of cameras, on the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies. On the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an ultrawide 8 megapixel camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

Source Android Central

