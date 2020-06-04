Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy A31 now available in India

The Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone has gone on sale in India from today, the handset is available for INR 21,999 which is about $291 at the current exchange rate.

The handset comes with an octa core 2GHz processor and there is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built in storage. There is also a microSD card slot for extra storage which supports up to 512GB cards.

The device is equipped with a 6.4 inch Infinity U display that features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a a range of cameras, on the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies. On the back of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an ultrawide 8 megapixel camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

Source Android Central

