Samsung Galaxy A31 launched in Singapore

Samsung is launching two new smartphones in Singapore, the Galaxy A11 and the Samsung Galaxy A31, both handsets are available to buy from Samsung’s online store.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 6.4 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 processor.

The device also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it features a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging, plus a range of high end cameras.

The handset comes with a 20 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and a on the back there are four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, an ultrawide 8 megapixel camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

Source Playfuldroid

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals