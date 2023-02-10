Samsung Galaxy A23 5G gets Android 13 in USA

The USA version of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone is getting the Android 13 software update, this is for the carrier-locked version of the device.

The unlocked version of the Galaxy A23 5G received the Android 13 update at the end of last year and now it is also coming to the carrier versions of the device.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity V display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution, it also comes with a Snapdragon 695 processor.

The device features a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus it comes with a range of cameras, these include four cameras on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Android 13 and One UI 5.0 update is now available for the carrier-locked version of the Galaxy A23, you can install the update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and install.

Source Sammobile





