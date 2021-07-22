Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G lands in India tomorrow

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung has revealed that they will be launching a new smartphone  in India tomorrow, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

The handset will come with a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with a HD+ resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It will also feature an octa core Dimensity 700 5G mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Plus two storage options 64GB and 128GB built in, if you need some extra it will also come with a microSD card slot for expansion.

Plus a range of cameras that will include an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The device will also come with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

We will have full details on the new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G when it is made official tomorrow, the handset will apparently retail for INR 19,999 in India which is about $226 at the current exchange rate.

