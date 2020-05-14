Samsung Galaxy A Quantum smartphone unveiled

Samsung is launching a new smartphone in South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy A Quantum and the handset is being launched with SK Telecom.

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum comes with a quantum random number generator (RNG) for improved security.

For hardware the handset comes with a 6.7 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it is powered by a Samsung Exynos 980 mobile processor.

The device also comes with 8GB of RAm and 128GB of included storage, plus a 4500 mAh battery and a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup with one 64 megapixel camera, one 12 megapixel camera and two 5 megapixel cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is available to pre-order from SK Telecom for 649,000 won which is about $529.

Source SK telecom, Android Authority

