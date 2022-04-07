Samsung Freestyle projector goes on sale in the UK

Samsung has announced that the Samsung Freestyle projector is now available in the UK and the device retails for £999.

Anyone who purchases the new Freestyle projector in the UK from the 6th of April until the 24th of May will receive a free Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone.

The Freestyle is a projector, smart speaker, and ambient lighting device that’s lightweight (weighing only 830 grams) and easy to carry to enjoy big-screen moments on the move. From wall to ceiling, its flexible stand allows you to adjust the angle by up to 180-degrees in a few easy clicks – simply find the perfect viewing angle, point, and play. No matter where it’s placed or how it’s positioned, The Freestyle instantly straightens the screen and automatically focuses the image. And you never have to compromise, because The Freestyle can project from 17” up to 100” screen, on any flat surface, for a truly versatile entertainment experience. It also optimises brightness and colour tone depending on the colour of the wall, for a perfect picture, every time.4

The Freestyle is the industry’s first portable projector that is certified by global major OTT partners. Powered by the best-selling Samsung Smart TV platform.5 The Freestyle brings the same Smart TV experience as a Samsung Smart TV 6. Connecting to The Freestyle is also incredibly easy, just pair your smartphone using the SmartThings app or AirPlay2 and mirror all your experiences, anytime and anywhere, without the need for cables. And when you’re too comfy to get up from the sofa, you can simply tap your Galaxy smartphone on The Freestyle to enjoy all the action straight off the ceiling 7. It automatically corrects skewed images for a perfectly levelled, 16:9 rectangular screen, every time. All you have to do is turn it on.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Freestyle projector over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals