Samsung Exynos 1080 mobile processor unveiled

Samsung has announced its latest smartphone processor, the Samsung Exynos 1080, this new processor is made using the 5nm processor and Samsung’s 5nm EUV FinFET process technology.

The new Exynos 1080 is an octa core processor with four Cortex-A78 cores and four Cotex-A55 cores.

Experience lightning-fast internet and seamless connections anytime, anywhere. The Exynos 1080’s integrated modem adds new levels of speed to downloading content, allowing you to stream and load faster, with minimal latency and lag. The processor is compatible with both types of 5G networks, mmWave and sub-6GHz, enabling downlink speeds of up to 5.1Gbps on the latter.1 Plus, with support for both Bluetooth® 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6, the Exynos 1080 ensures that you’re always connected.

Samsung has revealed that the first company to use these new processors will be Vivo and we can expect the first devices next year.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena

