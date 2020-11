Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ launched in the UK

Samsung is launching its latest notebooks in the UK, the Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ and both models are now available to buy.

The Chromebook 4 is equipped with a 11.6 inch display and the Chromebook 4+ is equipped with a 15.6 inch display.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 line represents a new gold standard of value, combining high-level performance at a highly competitive price point. It leads the way on nearly all standard measures of portability, usability, and performance. With up to 64GB storage, 4GB memory, and a powerful Intel® Celeron® Processor N4000, users can store more, do more, and do it all faster.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 line is also equipped with the latest standard in wireless connectivity with Gigabit Wi-Fi capabilities. Download content instantly and enjoy it immediately, where users can stream high-definition content, load webpages, and transfer gigabytes of data in a matter of seconds.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ over at Samsung at the link below. The Chromebook 4 starts at £299.99 and the Chromebook 4+ at £349.

Source Samsung

