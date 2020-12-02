Samsung Bixby voice assistant update adds new features

Samsung has released an updated version of its Bixby voice assistant, it brings some new features to the app and a simplified experience.

There is a new design which can be seen in the photos above, as you can see this is designed to be more user friendly.

Both the Bixby Home screen and Bixby Voice have undergone transformations that have improved usability and helped users get more done with their devices including Samsung smart home appliances, Galaxy smartphones, wearables and tablets. With support for more languages and a suite of new accessibility features, Samsung has enhanced the Bixby experience for millions of consumers across the globe.

Now Samsung is taking one step further with Bixby to improve the user experience and make its features more accessible. Thanks to AI’s continuous evolution and Samsung’s commitment to offering better user experiences for consumers, Bixby has achieved much tighter integration with Samsung Galaxy smartphones, wearables, and tablets as well as Samsung home appliances as a tool to better execute voice commands across all devices. With the latest Bixby update, users can enjoy touch-less control of their Galaxy devices more easily than ever.

You can find out more details about the updated versions of Samsung’s Bixby over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

