Samsung Bespoke gets new Side-by-Side refrigerator

Samsung has announced that it’s Samsung Bespoke Home products will get a new Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator, Samsung is continuing to expand its range of customer home appliances designed for the kitchen and laundry room.

Bespoke Side-by-Side’s modern flat-front doors with recessed handles offer a new, stylish choice for side-by-side fridges. You can choose between two popular Bespoke finishes for the doors – White Glass or a fingerprint-resistant Stainless Steel.

In addition to its stylish Bespoke design, the refrigerator brings new, intuitive food storage features to the side-by-side category. New Auto Open Door sensors make it easier to open the large doors of the fridge. With just a light touch of the door handles, the fridge doors will pop open, making it easier to unload groceries or take items out of the fridge when your hands are full.

With Samsung’s Beverage Center™ inside your fridge, a dispenser and AutoFill Water Pitcher ensure refreshing cold, filtered water is always within reach. You can also add flavor to your water with fruit infusions or brew cold iced tea in your refrigerator using the pitcher’s built-in infuser. The Beverage Center™ is complemented by our Dual Auto Ice Maker, which supplies both cubed ice or smaller Ice Bites™, which chill drinks faster.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Bespoke Side-by-Side refrigerator over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





