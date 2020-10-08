Samsung announces Q3 2020 earnings guidance

Samsung has announced its earning guidance for quarter three of 202 and the company is expecting to male an operating profit of 12.3 trillion Korean won, this is about $10.6 billion US.

This is good news for Samsung as this is up some 58% for the same quarter in 2018, its overall sale for the quarter are expected to be around 66 trillion won.

Samsung Electronics today announced its earnings guidance for the third quarter of 2020.

• Consolidated Sales: Approximately 66 trillion Korean won

• Consolidated Operating Profit: Approximately 12.3 trillion Korean won

The above estimates are based on K-IFRS. Please note that Korean disclosure regulations do not allow earnings estimates to be offered as a range. To comply with such regulations, the above figures represent the median of the estimate ranges provided below.

• Sales: 65 ~ 67 trillion Korean won

• Operating Profit: 12.2 ~ 12.4 trillion Korean won

Samsung also saw an increase for Q2 of 2020 where it previous has sales of 52.97 trillion won and an operating profit of 8.15 trillion won.

Source Samsung

