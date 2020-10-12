Samsung and KDDI to launch new 5G business in Japan

Samsung recently announced that it would be working with KDDI in japan on 5G and now the two companies are expanding their partnership further.

Samsung and KDDI have created a business partnership to drivie digital transformation for businesses in Japan with 5G technology.

The business customers can choose KDDI as their network manager, and decide whether to use KDDI’s existing network infrastructure or develop their own 5G network to expand or create their businesses. Through this alliance, the two companies will bring new, accessible choices for businesses in various fields.

“Through our 5G Business Co-creation Alliance, we are pleased to collaborate with Samsung on driving new business opportunities for enterprise customers”, said Akihito Fujii, Executive Officer, General Manager, Service Planning and Development Division Solution Business Sector at KDDI. “With Samsung, KDDI will drive digital transformation, unlocking new value by enhancing user experiences for both consumers and business alike.”

You can find out more details about this new partnership between KDDI and Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

