Samsung and iZettle team up to support small businesses in the UK

Samsung has announced that it has teamed up with iZettle to support small businesses in the UK, the two companies are working together to streamline payment acceptance.

Merchants will be able to use Samsung devices with iZettle to accept fast and secure payments in the UK and Samsung will be offering a free iZettle card reader with most of its enterprise edition devices.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Samsung to ensure small businesses across the UK have the tools they need to run their business” says Jacob de Geer, Vice President of Small Business Products and iZettle, at PayPal. “Covid-19 has been a huge accelerator for contactless and digital payments, changes that would have taken years happened overnight due to this new reality. Going mobile is key and by joining forces with Samsung, we’re enabling more small businesses to accept contactless payments in seconds.”

Available from 15th July to 30th September 2020, Samsung business customers will be able to claim an iZettle Reader 2 with the purchase of the Tab Active2 or any eligible Samsung Enterprise Edition smartphone or tablet, including Galaxy S10, S10e, Note 10, S20, S20+ 5G, A50, XCover Pro, Tab Active Pro.

You can find out more information about the new partnership between Amazon and iZettle over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

