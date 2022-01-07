Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 monitor wins CES Awards

Samsung has announced that its new monitors have won some awards at CES 2022, this includes the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 monitor which won the Best of Innovation Award in the Gaming category.

Samsung unveiled its new Odyssey Neo G8, The Smart Monitor M8, and the UHD Monitor S8 at CES earlier this week.

Samsung Electronics announced that its 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 monitor earned a Best of Innovation Award in the Gaming category at CES 2022.

Samsung’s lineup received 2022 Honoree accolades across the board, including for the 55-inch Odyssey Ark, the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9, the 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8, the 34-inch Odyssey G8, the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 and the 32-inch High Resolution Monitor S8. This marks the ninth accolade that Samsung monitors have received at this year’s CES, setting a new record for the lineup at the world’s largest electronics show.

Sponsored by the CTA, which owns and organizes CES, the CES Innovation Awards program spotlights standout examples of design and engineering across multiple consumer product categories. This marks the sixth straight year that Samsung monitors have earned CES Innovation Awards, solidifying the company’s position as the global leader in the gaming monitor market.

