Samsung ISOCELL HP2 200 megapixel smartphone camera gets official

Samsung has announced a new 200-megapixel smartphone camera, the Samsung ISOCELL HP2, the camera is designed to be used in flagship smartphones.

There is a good chance that the new Samsung ISOCELL HP2 will be used in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones which is coming next month. Samsung is holding a press event for the handsets on the 1st of February.

“The Samsung ISOCELL HP2 harnesses Samsung’s high-resolution image sensor technologies and know-how at the cutting edge for epic details,” said JoonSeo Yim, Executive Vice President of Sensor Business Team at Samsung Electronics. “Our leadership comes from innovative pixel technologies that allow our sensors to go beyond the number and size of pixels. We will continue to open new horizons and solidify our presence in the expanding ultra-high-resolution sensor market.”

The ISOCELL HP2 packs 200-million 0.6-micrometer (μm) pixels in a 1/1.3” optical format, a sensor size that is widely used in 108MP main smartphone cameras. This enables consumers to enjoy even higher resolutions in the latest high-end smartphones without larger camera bumps in their devices.

With Samsung’s advanced pixel-binning technology, Tetra2pixel, the HP2 adds more versatility to the camera as it simulates different pixel sizes to accommodate varying lighting levels. When in low-lit environments, the sensor transforms either into a 1.2μm 50MP or 2.4μm 12.5MP image sensor by binding four to 16 neighboring pixels. For fuller 8K video, approximately at 33MP, the HP2 switches to 1.2μm 50MP mode to minimize cropping and capture more of the scene. Filming 8K at 30 frames-per-second (fps), a wide field of view along with bigger pixel size can produce sharp cinematic videos.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung ISOCELL HP2 over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals