Ryzen ZBOX CA621 $286 mini PC reviewed

Anyone interested in learning more about the new Zotac ZBOX VA621 Nano mini PC , should check out the independent and informative review created by Mike Jennings from IT Pro. The Zotac ZBOX VA621 Nano mini PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor supported by up to 32GB 2,400MHz DDR4.

“Zotac’s machine does have competition when it comes to compact computing. The QuietPC UltraNUC Pro 7 Fanless is a full system, and it costs £570 exc VAT for the specification we reviewed. Impressively, its dimensions almost match the Zotac.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M910x Tiny has been replaced by the M920 model, but it retains the same case design – including a tiny 36mm thickness. Like the QuietPC, it’s a full system rather than a barebone machine. For a specification that’s comparable to the Lenovo we reviewed, it costs £600 exc VAT. Both of these rival machines are sturdier than the Zotac, but both are heavier, too.”

Specifications of the Zotac ZBOX VA621 Nano mini PC :

– Processor : 2.6GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U

– RAM : Up to 32GB 2,400MHz DDR4

– Graphics : AMD Radeon RX Vega 3

– Storage : 1 x M.2 2242 SATA connector, 1 x 2.5in SATA connector

– Operating System : n/a

– Connectivity : Dual-band 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, 2 x Gigabit Ethernet

– Ports : 4 x USB 3.0, 1 x SDXC, 2 x audio, 1 x HDMI, 1 x DisplayPort

– Dimensions : 204 x 129 x 68mm (WxDxH)

– Weight : 1.1kg

– Warranty : 1yr RTB

Source : IT Pro : Fanless Tech

