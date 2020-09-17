New HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 AMD Ryzen 7 Pro laptop

Hewlett-Packard has released a new range of business laptops equipped with AMD Ryzen processors. The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 is the world’s lightest AMD-based business notebook, HP says. Offering a 13.3 inch laptop that can be powered by Ryzen 4000 and 4000 Pro series CPUs. The new business laptop is expected to be available worldwide during November 2020 although final pricing has not yet been released by HP system will start from $1,099.

The business laptop supports up to an AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U processor end-users can opt for 4G LTE connectivity of desired, as well as install up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM with 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

“The HP ProBook 600 Series has a new modern design and delivers performance, durability, security, and manageability for today’s workforce. Flexible configuration options fit a range of users and budgets.”

Source : Liliputing : HP

