RxKeeper medication reminder app and storage system

If you or a family member has to take medication on a daily basis it can be sometimes tricky to remember exactly when or whether you have taken your medication especially living a busy life. One solution is a medication reminder, Status Alert have created and launched a comprehensive medication reminder app and system called RxKeeper with smart containers and eight customizable alerts.

Enabling you to always keep on top of your medication and make sure you are your family members are taking the correct prescription at the correct time of day. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $39 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates).

“RxKeeper is a solution to tackle the costliest health problem in America: Medication Adherence. This product seamlessly integrates into users’ lives and encourages them to take control of their health. Aiming to tackle the massive problem of medication non-adherence, RxKeeper is a simple yet effective way to ensure you and your loved ones are reminded to take medications and vitamins on time and on schedule, without the overwhelming annoyance of notification fatigue. We plan to positively influence behavior and increase medication adherence by leveraging sensors and smart notifications (Push, SMS, Email, Voice calls, Smart Speakers, and Smart Bulbs/Displays).”

Medication reminder app

– Track when the container was opened & closed

– Historical sensor data helps review adherence (e.g., missed or multiple dosages)

– Customizable reminder notifications (e.g., choose your timings; optional Push, SMS, Email, and Voice notifications; Smart Bulb)

– Alert service notifies only when a user forgets to take vitamins/medications (no notification fatigue)

– Application access can be shared with 3rd parties (e.g., family members with an elderly parent or caretakers at a nursing home)

– User-friendly for elderly and non-tech savvy

– Substantially reducing notification fatigue

– Quick Demo to show the App functionality

Assuming that the RxKeeper funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the RxKeeper medication reminder app project checkout the promotional video below.

“RxKeeper is an affordable medication adherence solution – a mobile container connected by WiFi that helps individuals through various active behavioral interventions. In addition, the solution includes an App that provides transparency and insights to the user, healthcare provider, concerned family members, and payer. Medication nonadherence is linked to ~125,000 deaths per year in the United States alone and has been called the costliest health problem in America.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the medication reminder app, jump over to the official RxKeeper crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

