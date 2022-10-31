Durabook R11L rugged tablet features 12th Gen Intel Pentium Gold processor

Durabook has launched its latest tablet this month in the form of the R11L featuring an 11 inch display and priced at $1,399. Featuring a three-year accidental damage warranty the R11L fully rugged tablet is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Pentium Gold 8505 processor and features a 10 point capacitive multitouch display offering a resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels.

Other features include four advanced touch modes; glove, stylus, water, and finger, together with expansion options for a barcode reader, LAN port, serial port RS-232, RFID reader, smart card, and magnet stripe reader. Certified with the MIL-STD-810H Standard the portable system can survive drops from up to 4 feet in height and the rugged tablet is also IP66 and ANSI/UL C1D2 certified.

“Durabook devices are designed to meet the demanding needs of workers who rely on rugged technology to streamline workflows and improve productivity in even the harshest environments,” said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. “With its upgrade to Intel’s 12th Gen CPU, this latest R11L model is 300% faster than its predecessor, offering more computing power for budget-minded professionals.”

R11L Rugged tablet

“Equipped with Thunderbolt 4 technology, the R11L is designed to support the modern workspace by providing powerful yet simple and flexible connectivity. In addition to providing exceptional wireless capability via Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211, which is five times faster than its predecessor, the R11L features an additional Micro HDMI port for video output. It can connect to multiple devices via its Bluetooth V5.2 bandwidth.”

“Thin and lightweight, the R11L is only 20 mm (0.79”) thick and just 1.2 kg (2.65lb), making it the world’s most compact tablet in the fully rugged class. Its smooth, streamlined exterior and neat form complement its tough image, guaranteeing optimum operational performance in every situation. At the same time, its ultra-long battery life of up to 15 hours makes it suitable for various professional applications. “

Source : Durabook



