Chronos Before the Ashes RPG launches

The new ” atmospheric RPG” game from developers Gunfire Games, Chronos Before the Ashes is now available to play on the PC, Xbox One and new generation of Xbox Series games consoles As well as the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Chronos: Before the Ashes is an atmospheric RPG that chronicles a hero’s lifelong quest to save their homeland from a great evil. Grow wiser, stronger and more powerful as you explore the depths of the mysterious labyrinth. But beware, the labyrinth takes a heavy toll – each time your hero dies, they lose a year of their life!

Features of the new Chronos Before the Ashes RPG game include :

– Unique Aging Mechanic – Every time the player dies they age one year. Player’s must adapt to their advancing age as they progress their character; starting the game young, nimble and quick, and ending wise and more attuned to magic.

– Adventure RPG – Refreshing combination of Adventure Game elements and RPG mechanics.

– Deep Combat – A variety of weapons, abilities and powers are available to the player in the pursuit of their quest.

Source : Major Nelson : Steam

