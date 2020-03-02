The Room A Dark Matter launches on VR headsets March 26th

Fireproof Games has announced that their new single player virtual reality adventure The Room VR: A Dark Matter will be officially launching later this month unavailable to play from March 26th, 2020 onwards. The Room VR: A Dark Matter will be available from the Oculus Store, PlayStation Store and Steam. Checkout the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the adventure during which “an esteemed Egyptologist prompts a Police investigation into the unknown”.

“Fireproof Games continue their award winning game series The Room with the announcement of The Room VR: A Dark Matter, available early 2020 for Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, Valve Index & Windows Mixed Reality headsets. Designed from the ground up for the unique capabilities of virtual reality, players can inhabit the spine-tingling world of The Room and interact with its strange contraptions in this compelling new chapter. The British Institute of Archaeology, London, 1908: The disappearance of an esteemed Egyptologist prompts a Police investigation into the unknown. Explore cryptic locations, examine fantastic gadgets and discover an otherworldly element which blurs the line between reality and illusion.”

Source : Steam : R2VR

