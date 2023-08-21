Rolls Royce La Rose Noire Droptail unveiled

Rolls Royce has unveiled the first of four Droptail commissions, the Rolls Royce La Rose Noire Droptail and the car comes with 1,603 hand-finished wooden pieces and a new paint processor with 150 iterations.

This custom Rolls Royce Droptail was created in collaboration with Rolls Royce and one of their clients and the car is powered by a 6.75 litre V12 that produces 593 horsepower.

“Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail is a love story, thoughtfully captured and stunningly projected onto the canvas of a Rolls-Royce motor car. It is an expression of the deep and passionate partnership between a husband and wife who are the heads of a prominent international family – to be part of their remarkable story is a privilege. Furthermore, La Rose Noire Droptail stands as a testament to our brand’s relentless pursuit of perfection, where artistry and the vision of a single client truly harmonise. In every detail of this historic commission, there are echoes of both Rolls-Royce’s rich heritage and the commissioning clients’ character, from its captivating yet formidable form to its flawless and elegant romantic gestures. La Rose Noire Droptail, like the remarkable clients who dared to make such a potent and contemporary statement, will be written into Rolls-Royce history forever.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

You can find out more information on the new Rolls Royce Droptail over at Rolls Royce at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much this one-of-a-kind car costs.

Source Rolls Royce



