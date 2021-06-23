Roland Go Mixer Pro-X DJ audio mixer board

Roland has this week announced its latest Go Mixer Pro-X audio DJ mixer offering improved support for Android devices and headset microphones as well as accepting audio from your phone or tablets headset microphone if needed. The DJ mixer board also supports iOS devices and streaming services such as YouTube, Zoom, Instagram, TikTok and more and features 11 inputs for instruments, microphones, keyboards and other devices. Priced at $150 the latest Roland Go:Mixer Pro-X DJ mixer board will be available to purchase throughout the United States sometime during August 2021.

“If you create music videos, web shows, podcasts, or livestreams with a phone or tablet, you need the GO:MIXER PRO-X audio DJ mixer. Audio quality can make or break your presentation, and your device’s built-in mic won’t cut it if you really want to impress your listeners and keep them engaged. With GO:MIXER PRO-X, you can connect and mix up to seven audio input sources with studio quality—so you’ll always sound your best no matter where you are.”

Roland Go:Mixer Pro-X audio DJ mixer connections include microphone input (XLR/TRS combo jack) with switchable +48V phantom power; x2 mono instrument inputs (6.3mm jack); x2 stereo line inputs (3.5mm jack); instrument input for guitar/bass (6.3mm jack); smartphone input/output (3.5mm TRRS jack, CTIA); stereo headset connector (3.5mm TRRS jack, CTIA); USB micro-B port for power and connection to smartphone and PC; Loop Back function for playing along with backing tracks; compatible with iOS and Android devices.

“GO:MIXER PRO-X audio mixer is easy to use, even if you’re a one-person show. It has all the inputs you need for your voice, a musical instrument, or both. Volume and other controls are clearly marked and easy to find when you’re lost in the moment and just feeling it. And with the Loop Back function, it’s simple to capture play-along performances with songs from your device’s music library.”

Source : Roland : Engadget

