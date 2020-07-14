Rocket Arena launches on Xbox, PlayStation and PC today

Rocket Arena the online third-person shooter game developed by Final Strike Games and published by Electronic Arts has this week launched on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Rocket Arena is a 3v3 shooter thats equips you with unique rockets and abilities.

“Welcome to a world where the rules are written in rocket fuel. Rockets rule everything in Rocket Arena, an explosive 3v3 shooter where you’re never out of the action. Master your hero’s unique rockets and abilities to rule the arena and become a champion! Adapt your strategy with an ever-growing roster of diverse heroes with distinctive powers. Unearth new strategies and tactics based on your squad, explore a wide variety of dynamic maps, and discover the true depth of rocket gameplay. Fuel your inner hero with the Mythic Edition!”

Features of Rocket Arena include :

– The Mythic Edition includes: Guardian Phoenix Jayto Mythic Outfit Frost Princess Kayi Outfit Cyber Sailor Blastbeard Outfit Stone Temple Izell Outfit Pulsar Megablast Trail Fragment Return Trail 1000 ROCKET FUEL Rocket-Fueled Heroes Explore a growing roster of fantastic heroes, each with distinctive personalities, backstories, and rivalries.

– Master your hero’s powerful abilities and signature rockets and get the most out of your squad. Death-Defying Action Never say die, because in Rocket Arena, you can’t! Taking too many hits will blast you out of the arena, but not out of the action. Ride your rocket right back in, survey the scene, and return to the fight. Reach New Strategic Depths (and Heights) Rockets are easy to use but challenging to truly master.

– Learn how to time your dodges, lead your targets, and use well-timed items and gadgets like the Rocket Magnet, Trip Mine, and Speed Boost to change the course of combat. Become one with your rocket and you will rule the arena. Explore a Bold New World From tropical ruins of The Gemstone Jungle to the high-tech, utopian Boom City, the world of Crater is home to many exotic locales.

– Each map is filled with hidden tricks, traps, and lore to explore. Use your rockets to jump, climb, and explore the environment. There’s a world of possibility, so grab your rockets and take off! Evolve Your Heroes The sky’s the limit for your heroes. Every match you play with them earns experience, unlocking Rocket Parts, Totem Parts, and spectacular outfits you can use to customize their look. You’ll also unlock powerful artifacts as you play — mix, match, and level them up to give your heroes impressive new stat boosts and effects!

– You’ll need every edge you can get to rule the Rocket Championship Tour. Change the Game There’s more than one way to play. Dive into Knockout for classic 3v3 competitive action, or warm up first against RocketBots and test out your favorite combos. Compete to score goals in Rocketball, control zones in Mega Rocket, and go for the gold in Treasure Hunt. When you’re ready to go rocket-to-rocket with the best, dive into Ranked Play and show ‘em what you’re made of.”

Source : EA

