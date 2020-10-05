ROCK Pi X mini PC support Windows 10 from $75

After first being unveiled last year the Rock Pi X mini PC is now available to preorder price from $59 and supports both Windows 10 and is powered by an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor based on x86 architecture. changes from the version unveiled last year include eMMC flash being soldered directly to the board instead of having a removable module found in Rock Pi X v1.3 or earlier. Also the MIPI DSI/eDP display port and MIPI CSI camera interface have been removed from the specs.

“ROCK Pi X is an X86 SBC (Single Board Computer) that can run both Windows and Linux distributions. ROCK Pi X B4E32 features an Intel Cherry Trail Z8350 quad-core processor, 64-bit dual-channel 4GB 1866Mb/s LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB eMMC storage, up to 4K”

“X86 SBC which can run both Windows and Linux distributions, Intel Atom x5-Z8350 Quad-Core X86 processor in a compact-sized Raspberry Pi form factor, Rich I/O peripherals for better connectivity, 40-Pin expansion header for project expandability, 802.11 ac Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 4.2 to realize IoT projects, Supports PD 2.0 and QC 3.0 power input and PoE support with additional PoE HAT.”

To be able to run Microsoft Windows 10 operating system you will need to opt for a version equipped with at least 32 GB or more storage capacity, although Linux Ubuntu will run on just 16 GB.

Specifications of the ROCK Pi X mini PC :

– SoC – Intel Atom x5-Z8350 “Cherry Trail” quad-core processor @ 1.44 GHz / 1.92 GHz (Turbo) with Intel Gen8 HD graphics @ 500 MHz

– System Memory – 1 GB, 2 GB. or 4GB LPDDR3-1866

– Storage – 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB or 128GB eMMC flash , MicroSD card socket

– Video Output – HDMI 1.4 port up to 4K @ 30 Hz

– Audio I/O – Via HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack

– Connectivity

– Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support (additional PoE HAT required),

– 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 Classic + LE with u.FL antenna connector

– USB – 1x USB 3.0 port, 3x USB 2.0 host ports, 1x USB OTG Type-C port

– Expansion – 40-pin Raspberry Pi compatible header with 6x GPIOs, 2x UART, 2x SPI, 2x I2C, 1x PCM/I2S, 1x SPDIF, 2x PWM, 1x ADC, and power signals (5V, 3.3V and GND)

– Misc – Power button, LED, RTC with battery connector

– Power Supply

– 5V-20V up to 3A/1A Via USB-C port with QC and PD fast charging support;

– AXP288C PMIC

– PoE support via additional HAT

– Dimensions – 85 x 54 mm

Source : CNX Software : Liliputing

