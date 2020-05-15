TechLabs TL1 SWARM robotics kit hits Kickstarter

a new robotics kit is launched via Kickstarter today with the aim of raising the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production. The inexpensive robotics learning platform kit designed to work with the Micro:Bit, fully supported with lesson plans and class content.

“TechLabs has been developing and delivering award-winning content to use in our after-school, holiday-camp and workshop programs. The content – in the form of software, lesson plans, curricula, student handouts, presentation materials, has so far been used in conjunction with hardware provided by third party vendors of robotics kits, 3D Printed parts, and other physical classroom materials. We set out to create a kit that is low-cost and provides a long “runway” of possible educational interactions which emphasize the most in-demand skills in the EdTech/STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) space today: collaboration, design-thinking and project-oriented approaches.”

“For years, we have been working in classrooms where the closets are filled with dusty boxes of branded robotic kits, 3D Printers and unused sensor trays. Our success has been informed by the fact that we don’t spend on kit only and hope to engage kids. Education disproportionally requires investment in people motivated by inspiring children through interactive processes. Awesome “soft” content which animates these processes costs even more – just ask any teacher how much time they spend writing lesson plans, gathering materials and preparing presentations and fun surprises.”

TechLabs TL1 SWARM Robot Kit Parts:

– Laser-cut wood chassis

– 3x Omni-directional wheels

– 3x Geared motors

– 3x Motor mounts

– Battery box power source

– Ultra-sonic sensor & mount

– Micro:Bit mounting I/O Expansion Board and mounting stems

– Connecting wire & plugs

– Nuts, screws, bolts + replacements

– (OPTIONAL) BBC Micro:Bit

Technical features of the TechLabs TL1 SWARM Robot:

– Bluetooth radio communication does not require WiFi connection – robots can communicate in a swarm or mesh

– upgradable with 3D printing (starter .STL file library available) with kit purchase

– Omni-Directional wheels, and movement

– standard easy to source/replace components (compatible with motors/sensors from other kit)

– 3 mechanical expansion slots for add-ons

– 9 I/O slots

– 8 servo plug and play interfaces

– 4 DC motor interfaces (3 used with TL1)

– 2 stepper motor interfaces

– modifiable laser-cut wood chassis

– analog and digital sensors to enhance data source diversity

– easy, modular repairs

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals