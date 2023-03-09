Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus launched

Ring has launched a new video doorbell in the UK, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus and the device will be available in April.

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus will be available to buy from Ring direct and from Amazon and it will cost £159.99 in the UK.

This next-generation video doorbell is our first battery doorbell with a 150×150 degree field of view, giving you a head-to-toe view of all your visitors, whether they be human or of the friendly four-legged variety. The expanded view makes features like Package Alerts with a Ring Protect subscription even more useful, so you can easily check in on deliveries on your doorstep, and be notified as soon as a package is detected within a zone you specify during set-up. At 1536p, Battery Video Doorbell Plus also has the highest HD resolution of any Ring battery doorbell yet, providing a crisp and clear view of everything happening at your front door.

With these new upgrades, we’ve made sure to still include the features you know and trust from Ring Video Doorbells, so you can customise to your personal preferences. Customisable Motion Zones let you specify where your device detects motion, while Privacy Zones can exclude areas from your camera’s field of view for added privacy. Set up Quick Replies to choose preset responses for visitors when you’re not available to answer the door. Use Live View and Two-Way Talk to speak to people at your door in real time. Like other Ring devices, Battery Video Doorbell Plus is also compatible with Alexa, so you can see, hear and speak to visitors through your Echo or Fire TV device.

You can find out more details about the new Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus over at Ring at the link below.

Source Ring





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals