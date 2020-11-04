The new ADATA SE770G RGB portable SSD supports Android, macOS and Windows and offers read/write speeds up to 1,000/800 MB/s, which is up to 12.5 times faster than traditional external hard drives, says ADATA.

“The SE770G isn’t the typical run-of-the-mill external SSD. With a spacious panel of RGB, it will light up workspaces at home and on the go with a glorious cube-patterned effect. In the past, external SSDs were relegated to the shadows while other RGB-adorned peripherals and devices took the spotlight on peoples’ desktops. With the SE700G, it is now the time for external SSDs to shine.”

“The SE770G also sports USB Type-C connectivity, which means hassle-free plugging-in due to its symmetrical connector design that goes in right the first time, every time, regardless of orientation. Beyond general productivity, gamers will also appreciate the SE770G. On top of its stylist RGB lighting, it can be hitched up with gaming consoles for expanded storage and faster game loading times. “

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ADATA

