Suave 2.0 luxury RFID wallets

A new luxury wallet complete with RFID blocking technology has been launched by Kickstarter this week with plenty of features allowing you to carry a wide variety of credit cards, bills and even microSD cards, SIMs and even a SIM pin for easy swap outs. watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the aptly named Suave 2.0 leather RFID wallet which is now available to back by a Kickstarter. With early bird pledges available from $69 offering a 44% discount off the recommended retail price, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during October 2020.

Materials

– Leather Type: Full-Grain

– Sourced From: Florence, Italy

– Tanning Process: Vegetable Tanned

– Inner Lining: Custom engineered black RFID-Proof Fabric

Main Features

– Cash Drawer: 20 bills

– 4 Main Card Slots: 4 Cards (1 Per slot)

– 2 Pull Tab Pockets: 6 Cards (3 Per pocket)

– 2 Secret Card Slots: 2 Cards (1 Per slot)

– SD Card Slots: 2 SD memory cards (DSLR size)

– Micro SD Slot: 1 Micro SD memory card (Android size)

– Nano SIM Card Slot: 1 Nano SIM card (In most phones)

– SIM Pin Slot: 1 SIM pin (iPhone SIM pin size)

Colour Combinations

– Saddle Tan – Saddle Tan Interior & Exterior

– Black – Onyx Black Interior & Exterior

RFID Contactless Protection

– How it works: RFID signals are emitted to read your card details every time you scan your contactless card at the supermarket, metro, bar, etc.

– You’re protected: The entire contents of the wallet are protected from RFID signals – which means they can’t be scanned while inside your wallet.

Dimensions

– Open Length: 175mm

– Closed Length: 85mm

– Open Width: 5mm

– Closed Width: 12mm

– Height: 105mm

– Max Bill Length: 160mm

– Max Bill Height: 100mm

– SD Memory Card Size: 32mm x 24mm

– Nano SIM Size: 12mm x 10mm

– SIM Pin Size: 10mm x 27mm

Source : Kickstarter

