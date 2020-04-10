Suave 2.0 luxury RFID wallets

A new luxury wallet complete with RFID blocking technology has been launched by Kickstarter this week with plenty of features allowing you to carry a wide variety of credit cards, bills and even microSD cards, SIMs and even a SIM pin for easy swap outs. watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the aptly named Suave 2.0 leather RFID wallet which is now available to back by a Kickstarter. With early bird pledges available from $69 offering a 44% discount off the recommended retail price, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during October 2020.
Materials
– Leather Type: Full-Grain
– Sourced From: Florence, Italy
– Tanning Process: Vegetable Tanned
– Inner Lining: Custom engineered black RFID-Proof Fabric
Main Features
– Cash Drawer: 20 bills
– 4 Main Card Slots: 4 Cards (1 Per slot)
– 2 Pull Tab Pockets: 6 Cards (3 Per pocket)
– 2 Secret Card Slots: 2 Cards (1 Per slot)
– SD Card Slots: 2 SD memory cards (DSLR size)
– Micro SD Slot: 1 Micro SD memory card (Android size)
– Nano SIM Card Slot: 1 Nano SIM card (In most phones)
– SIM Pin Slot: 1 SIM pin (iPhone SIM pin size)
Colour Combinations
– Saddle Tan – Saddle Tan Interior & Exterior
– Black – Onyx Black Interior & Exterior
RFID Contactless Protection
– How it works: RFID signals are emitted to read your card details every time you scan your contactless card at the supermarket, metro, bar, etc.
– You’re protected: The entire contents of the wallet are protected from RFID signals – which means they can’t be scanned while inside your wallet.
Dimensions
– Open Length: 175mm
– Closed Length: 85mm
– Open Width: 5mm
– Closed Width: 12mm
– Height: 105mm
– Max Bill Length: 160mm
– Max Bill Height: 100mm
– SD Memory Card Size: 32mm x 24mm
– Nano SIM Size: 12mm x 10mm
– SIM Pin Size: 10mm x 27mm
Source : Kickstarter